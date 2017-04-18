Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka nurses left ankle injury

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka is a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (7 p.m. ET, NBATV) after rolling his ankle during Game 1 on Saturday.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey says Serge Ibaka is a game-time decision with left ankle sprain. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) April 18, 2017

The trade-deadline acquisition rolled his left ankle when he landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during the third quarter of the Raptors' Game 1 loss. Ibaka remained in the game on Saturday and is optimistic about his chances to play tonight.

"It happened to me before, against Memphis [in the playoffs]," Ibaka said yesterday. "I played through it."