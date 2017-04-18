2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka nurses left ankle injury

NBA.com staff reports

Apr 18, 2017 11:55 AM ET

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka is a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (7 p.m. ET, NBATV) after rolling his ankle during Game 1 on Saturday.

The trade-deadline acquisition rolled his left ankle when he landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during the third quarter of the Raptors' Game 1 loss. Ibaka remained in the game on Saturday and is optimistic about his chances to play tonight.

"It happened to me before, against Memphis [in the playoffs]," Ibaka said yesterday. "I played through it."

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.