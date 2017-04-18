Kawhi Leonard carries San Antonio Spurs to 2-0 lead with quiet brilliance

SAN ANTONIO — If there was a singular moment all season, it came about six weeks ago when Kawhi Leonard rose up to stick in a rainbow jumper over Nene and then appeared right out of the ether at the other end of the court to snuff out a last-ditch drive by James Harden to reject the Rockets.

“The block is what makes him special,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

In a very different kind of way.

While Harden and Russell Westbrook have traded crazy shots, obscene point totals and high-flying triple-doubles to make their cases for the MVP Award, Leonard has stayed down-to-earth to carry the Spurs to 61 wins in their first season without franchise icon Tim Duncan and now a 2-0 lead on the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.