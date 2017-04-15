Utah's Rudy Gobert leaves game after getting hurt on 1st play

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jazz center Rudy Gobert left Saturday's series opener against the Clippers with what the team classified as a sprained left knee.

"We're not sure what the situation is with Rudy yet," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after the Jazz's 97-95 victory. "It'd be nice to get him back, obviously...I know how much he was looking forward to competing [in the playoffs]."

Citing sources, The Vertical reported that Gobert, who had an MRI late Saturday night, has a hyperextension and bone bruise but no structural damage.

Gobert banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute. Gobert had to be helped off the court, leaning heavily on two people as he made his way to the locker room.

The matchup between Gobert and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was expected to be a key to the best-of-7 series.