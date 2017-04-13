Numbers preview: Cavaliers (2) vs. Pacers (7)

It's time to find out if the Cleveland Cavaliers can keep their foot on the pedal as their championship defense begins in earnest.

The Cavs had moments of looking like a title contender in the regular season, but they were usually fleeting. And they wobbled into the postseason with a 12-15 record after the All-Star break.

This has not been a team that has needed home-court advantage in the past, and LeBron James has made it to the Finals as the 2 seed five times. But the playoffs will punish bad defense and inconsistency.

Of course, there haven't been many teams more inconsistent than the Indiana Pacers. After an up-and-down second half of the season, the Pacers won five straight games to close the season and clinch their sixth playoff berth in the last seven years. But they head into the postseason as an average team on both ends of the floor.

It will be the fourth time that James and Paul George have met in the playoffs. James and the Cavs don't need to be at their absolute best to advance to the quarterfinals, but all eyes will be on that 22nd-ranked defense on Saturday, because it's time to push it into another gear.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 2-7 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

Pace: 98.4 (16)

OffRtg: 110.9 (3)

DefRtg: 108.0 (22)

NetRtg: +2.9 (8)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Indiana:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups