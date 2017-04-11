Just two playoff spots remaining entering final night of regular season

Playoff Picture: Bracket | Standings | Games remaining

The NBA playoff field is largely set with one game left in the regular season. Six of eight first-round matchups are already locked in, with home-court advantage established in five.

That leaves little drama for Wednesday's 14-game finale, with the Western Conference being especially simple: All four series are scheduled and just one, Jazz-Clippers, with home court yet to be determined.

It's a little more exciting over in the East, where the Pacers, Bulls and Heat are all alive for the seventh and eighth slots.

The Pacers and Bulls will clinch those berths with victories over the Hawks and Nets, respectively. Their hopes are greatly aided with the Hawks, having beaten the Hornets on Tuesday to clinch fifth, having nothing to play for, and the Nets announcing they will sit six players, including Brook Lopez (rest) and Jeremy Lin (rest).

Atop the standings, the defending champion Cavaliers, seeking to wrestle the top spot away from the Celtics, will face the Raptors, who are locked into the third spot, without LeBron James (rest) and possibly Kyrie Irving (knee).

Eastern Conference

1. Celtics (52-29) -- Will clinch No. 1 with victory over Bucks or Cavaliers loss to Raptors

2. Cavaliers (51-30) -- Will clinch No. 1 with win over Raptors and Celtics loss to Bucks

3. Raptors (50-31) -- Clinched No. 3 and home-court advantage in first round

4. Wizards (49-32) -- Clinched No. 4 and home-court advantage in first round

5. Hawks (43-38) -- Clinched No. 5

6. Bucks (42-39) -- Clinched No. 6

7. Pacers (41-40) -- Will clinch No. 7 with victory over Hawks or Bulls loss to Nets and Heat loss to Wizards; will clinch No. 8 with loss to Hawks and Bulls win over Nets, Heat loss to Wizards

8. Bulls (40-41) -- Will clinch No. 7 with victory over Nets and Pacers loss to Hawks; will clinch No. 8 with victory over Nets or Heat loss to Wizards

* Heat (40-41) -- Will clinch No. 7 with victory over Wizards and Pacers loss to Hawks, Bulls loss to Nets; will clinch No. 8 with victory over Wizards and Pacers loss to Hawks or Bulls loss to Nets

Western Conference

1. Warriors (66-15) -- Clinched No. 1 and home-court advantage throughout playoffs

2. Spurs (61-20) -- Clinched No. 2 and home-court advantage in first round

3. Rockets (54-27) -- Clinched No. 3 and home-court advantage in first round

4. Clippers (50-31) -- Will clinch No. 4 and home-court advantage in first round with victory over Kings or Jazz loss to Spurs

5. Jazz (46-34) -- Will clinch No. 4 and home-court advantage in first round with victory over Spurs and Clippers loss to Kings

6. Thunder (47-34) -- Clinched No. 6

7. Grizzlies (43-38) -- Clinched No. 7

8. Trail Blazers (41-40) -- Clinched No. 8