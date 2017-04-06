LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers easily re-claim control of East from Boston Celtics

BOSTON – For old times sake the fans here booed LeBron. Which made him feel at home.

In this highly-hyped showdown of the top two teams in the East, the young Celtics had hoped to prove they were ahead of schedule in their franchise mission to displace James’ Cavaliers. Then LeBron put his size-15 foot down with 36 points in a drama-free 114-91 win that instantly restored Cleveland as a likely NBA Finalist for a third straight year.

“We put together a good string of basketball for just about 48 minutes, and it felt like us,” said Kevin Love, who contributed 15 points and 16 rebounds. “It had been a while since we’ve put together a game like that, and we needed that.”

For the Celtics, the truth hurt badly. Not only did they cede command of the No. 1 seed in the conference – Cleveland holds a one-game lead with four to play, plus the tiebreaker based on their 3-1 record vs. Boston – but they were embarrassed in front of their crowd of optimists, who could be heard booing in the third and were clearing out before the fourth.

With no postseason series wins since 2012, and in lieu of the big trades they’re hoping to make and the two high lottery picks they’re expecting to receive from Brooklyn, Boston was not yet ready to compete at James’ high level.

“They came out playing harder than us with a purpose,” said Boston guard Avery Bradley. “At the beginning of the game we weren’t playing the right way and it’s hard to come back from that.”

All of the trends had been leaning Boston’s way. The Celtics had the favorable closing schedule with two full days to rest and prepare for this showdown. The Cavaliers, in the meantime, had appeared to be exhausted (or just bored) while ranking No. 28 in defensive efficiency since the All-Star break that resulted in an 11-11 record over the last six weeks – all of which had raised alarms that James may not reach his seventh straight NBA Finals after all.

After so many extended postseason runs, the NBA’s hardest-working star ranks No. 2 in minutes this season and was playing his third game in four nights, beginning with a 52-minute stint in double OT Sunday, followed by 37 minutes on Tuesday night in Cleveland. But you never knew it as he seized control early.