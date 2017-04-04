These 5 players must deliver once NBA playoffs get rolling

Your pizza comes by car. FedEx uses jets to make sure your birthday present arrives on time. One of these days Amazon is going to drop anything you order on the doorstep via drone.

It’s all about the system of conveyance and with the playoffs approaching fast, we’re taking a look at a handful of key figures who’ll have to deliver if their teams are going to have a chance to take down the favored Cavaliers and Warriors:

John Wall, Washington Wizards: Since he came out of Kentucky as the top pick in the 2010 Draft, there’s never been a doubt that Wall possesses all the talent and skills you want in a point guard. He has dazzled attacking the basket to finish or to find an open man. He’s thrived in the open court or out of half-court sets. In his seventh NBA season Wall has fully bloomed, averaging career highs in points (23.2), assists (10.7) and steals (2.0) in leading the Wizards’ battle for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.