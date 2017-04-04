Shootaround (April 4) -- Kyle Lowry says call to return to lineup will be made by him

No. 1: Lowry says he'll make call on when he returns -- The Toronto Raptors have gotten by without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry since late February when he had loose bodies removed from his right wrist. Toronto has gone 14-6 during that stretch, including wins in nine of their last 11 games. As the playoffs near, the hope was Lowry would get back in action before that. However, as Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports, Lowry isn't beholden to any particular timeline:

Lowry has not played for the Raptors since Feb. 15, the final day before the league broke for the all-star break. He underwent surgery on Feb. 28th in New York. At the time of the surgery Lowry was told it would be a 4-6 week period of recovery. But neither he nor his head coach had any intention of letting anyone in the media, or by extension the Raptors fan base, know exactly what the plan is for his return. Lowry said the call, when it is made, will be made by him. “It will be me, Kyle Lowry, who is going to clear me,” Lowry said. Lowry admits not being able to play has left him bored, although he says he’s enjoying all the winning the team is doing without him. “I’m really enjoying how well we’re playing,” he said. “It’s fun being out there and seeing how guys are going out there and getting it done. Wanting to be a part of it — it’s something I want to be a part of. It’s boring because I want to play, but it’s awesome because I see those guys going out there and being professionals and getting wins.” ... Casey, for his part, made it very clear that updating the media (and by extension the paying public) is not something he will spend his time doing. “I’m not going to go into a daily ‘When is Kyle coming back’ (interrogation),” Casey said. “This is about the Toronto Raptors, us getting ready for the next game and if you have questions about that, then that’s fine. But all the other questions I’m not going to get into specifics about when is Kyle coming back, when he’s not coming back, what did he do today, did he use the bathroom this morning, did he have breakfast this morning — no, I’m not getting into all that.” When it was pointed out that perhaps Lowry’s much anticipated return is worthy of frequent updates, Casey disagreed. “(Tuesday) night what is relevant for me are the Indiana Pacers,” Casey said. “I totally, respectfully disagree. To (media types) it is relevant. To us it’s relevant when he does come back. But I’m not waking up every day wondering if this is the day Kyle comes back ... and I don’t think his teammates are either. I think they are looking forward to the next challenge. I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on Kyle or the team or whatever. I think the pressure should be on us getting ready for the Indiana Pacers.” Lowry will not be rushed. He made that very clear in the eight minutes he spoke with the media. He feels no urgency to get back in the lineup to forge some chemistry with the new Raptors in Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker because he feels that will take care of itself. “You could step on the court and play with Ibaka and Tucker?” Lowry is asked. “Yeah. They joined the team when I was here. They can figure it out. We can figure it out.” When asked if that figuring out would take some time, Lowry shook his head from side to side. “It ain’t going to take no time to figure it out,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m coming back, and they will adjust. They will adjust.”

* * *

No. 2: Anthony: 'Chips will be on the table' in exit interview -- Carmelo Anthony isn't pulling any punches about his future with the New York Knicks, going so far recently as to say he sees the "writing on the wall." While he still holds the ability to veto any trade the Knicks might want to make for him, Anthony plans to be as honest as possible with team president Phil Jackson during his looming exit interview. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News has more:

These could be the last five games of Carmelo Anthony’s career with the Knicks, but before any trade is negotiated he expects a tell-all exit meeting with Phil Jackson. To be a fly on the wall in that room. “The chips will be on the table in that meeting,” Anthony said, smiling. Anthony, as usual, was cryptic Monday about his future, leaving all his words up to interpretation. But gone from his mouth are all unwavering commitments to playing for the Knicks beyond this season and that “Trust in Phil” mantra he adopted last season. If anything, Anthony’s latest media session felt like a game of riddles leading to his departure from New York. “I see the writing on the wall,” he said. “You don’t know what the writing is on the wall, though, but I see it.” ... A postseason and draft needs to take shape before any deals can take place, but candidates for Anthony’s relocation include the Clippers, Cavs and Heat. Anthony, 32, has to waive his no-trade clause, but he’s already indicated that’s something he’s willing to do if presented the right deal. He has benefited from a swell of public support regarding the way he’s been treated by the Knicks and Jackson. Even one of Jackson’s former great players — Scottie Pippen — took Anthony’s side while calling for the Zen Master’s ouster. “I’m just glad people are speaking up,” Anthony said Monday. “Whether it’s good or bad, people are speaking up having their opinion rather than me trying to convince or not convince people of the situation of what’s going on and I can just play basketball. Everybody sees what’s going on. So they’re going to have their own opinion.”

* * *

