Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics clash for East supremacy

Stevens didn’t need to warn his players that Cleveland’s defense could pivot instantly to championship form. "They can put a lineup out there that can switch 1 through 5, they can switch a bunch of different screens," Stevens said. "From my perspective, I don’t look at them as a team from where they stand defensively by the numbers. I look at what I’ve seen in the past and what they’re capable of."

The Cavaliers have had trouble getting back on defense and covering the pick and roll. Even so, there can be no arrogance among the Celtics. They’ve won the season-series over two winning teams (2-0 vs. Utah and Memphis), and against their top three rivals in the East and the top three teams in the West, Boston is 6-11.

"I watch a lot of their games," said Thomas of the slumping Cavaliers. "Every team goes through it at some point in the season. They’re just happening to go through it right now. They’ve won the championship, they’ve been to the Finals for the last two years - they know what it takes to win. You can’t put that past them. It’s obvious they are going through whatever they’re going through. But that is their problem. We can’t worry too much about what they’re going through."

A sold-out TD Garden will do its best to make the game feel like a playoff preview. The environment will bring out familiar feelings for James, who is pursuing a seventh straight NBA Finals after spending his early years learning how to overcome the Celtics of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Doc Rivers.

"We can’t go around it," said Boston power forward Al Horford, who was lured to Boston by the high-pitched environment that he’ll be experiencing Wednesday. "Not so much that it’s Cleveland - it’s just when you look at what’s at stake. The biggest thing for us is to make sure we’re playing good basketball, we are out there competing, we are playing hard - we are doing the things that we want to get ready for the postseason."

It’s a long to-do list. But it’s that time of year.

Ian Thomsen has covered the NBA since 2000.

