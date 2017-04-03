Reports: Georgetown hires Patrick Ewing as coach

Apr 3, 2017

Patrick Ewing has served as an NBA assistant coach since 2002.

Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Patrick Ewing had interviewed for NBA coaching gigs the last few seasons, but never ended up getting one of those jobs. 

After years of waiting for his chance to coach a team, Ewing has his opportunity at his alma mater, Georgetown University. According to ESPN 980 in Washington, D.C., Ewing will become the 17th coach in Georgetown's history. The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ewing will leave his post with the Hornets immediately to start his new gig.

Ewing's pro career was presaged by four superb years at Georgetown. Besides his team accomplishments, he was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player as a junior and as a senior, and his long list of honors included The Sporting News College Player of the Year Award and the Naismith Award.

He later starred with the New York Knicks from 1985-2000, where he was an 11-time All-Star, the 1985-86 Rookie of the Year and a seven-time All-NBA selection. He was named First Team All-NBA in 1989-90 and Second Team All-NBA six times ('87-88, '88-89, '90-91, '91-92, '92-93 and '96-97). Ewing also earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors three times ('87-88, '88-89 and '96-97) and captured two Olympic gold medals as a member of the U.S. men’s national team ('84, '92).

Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ewing served as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards (2002-03), Houston Rockets (2003-06) and Orlando Magic (2007-12) before joining Charlotte's staff in 2013.

