Reports: Georgetown hires Patrick Ewing as coach

Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Patrick Ewing had interviewed for NBA coaching gigs the last few seasons, but never ended up getting one of those jobs.

After years of waiting for his chance to coach a team, Ewing has his opportunity at his alma mater, Georgetown University. According to ESPN 980 in Washington, D.C., Ewing will become the 17th coach in Georgetown's history. The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ewing will leave his post with the Hornets immediately to start his new gig.

Sources: Patrick Ewing has a multi-year deal to become Georgetown's coach. He will start immediately, leaving Charlotte's staff now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 3, 2017

Georgetown went after multiple big-name college coaches, but after striking out they decided to go with Patrick Ewing, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 3, 2017

Charlotte's Steve Clifford has been immense advocate for Ewing to take Hoya job, insisting he didn't need to finish NBA season w/ Hornets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 3, 2017

Ewing's pro career was presaged by four superb years at Georgetown. Besides his team accomplishments, he was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player as a junior and as a senior, and his long list of honors included The Sporting News College Player of the Year Award and the Naismith Award.

He later starred with the New York Knicks from 1985-2000, where he was an 11-time All-Star, the 1985-86 Rookie of the Year and a seven-time All-NBA selection. He was named First Team All-NBA in 1989-90 and Second Team All-NBA six times ('87-88, '88-89, '90-91, '91-92, '92-93 and '96-97). Ewing also earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors three times ('87-88, '88-89 and '96-97) and captured two Olympic gold medals as a member of the U.S. men’s national team ('84, '92).

Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ewing served as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards (2002-03), Houston Rockets (2003-06) and Orlando Magic (2007-12) before joining Charlotte's staff in 2013.