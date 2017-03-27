Khris Middleton getting Milwaukee Bucks into a playoff groove

“Just the character of those guys in the locker room,” coach Jason Kidd said Sunday before facing Chicago at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. “The mentality of ‘the next guy up.’ Understanding that we were still in it, as far as the playoffs, and that was one of our goals. And I think the biggest thing was becoming a team. Sometimes as a coach, you want them to come together in training camp or at the start of the year. Sometimes the process takes a little longer.

“There’s no better time to become a team than the month of March and playing your best basketball going into the playoffs.”

The Bucks’ loss to the Bulls Sunday was a misstep, their most toothless performance in weeks. And Middleton was down there with them, missing 11 of his 17 shots.

Most of his impact has been positive, on the floor and in the seams. After making his initial appearances in reserve, Middleton has started 15 times, with the Bucks going 12-3. In his starts, he is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while hitting 41 percent on 3-pointers.

He hasn’t exactly replaced Parker’s production -- Parker was averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists -- but he’s a greater threat from distance, opening space for Antetokounmpo, Monroe and the others. And Middleton’s offensive/defensive ratings as a starter, per NBA.com/Stats, are 108.5/103.5 for a team that was 107/106.6 without him.

“One of the best assets you can have is availability,” Bucks GM John Hammond said. “To have Khris available to us has made us a different team.”

Middleton stayed close to the team through his rehab, did the physical stuff on the side while taking part in film sessions and other meetings. That allowed him to ramp-up quickly upon return -- and to look forward to an extended season, should Milwaukee snag a playoff berth. They face a pivotal back-to-back at Charlotte Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS) and at Boston Wednesday (7:30 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS).

“Me being around made for a smooth transition,” said Middleton, who said his left leg feels fine. Missing the first 50 games means the rest of him is fresh, too. “It helped me out and I think my teammates.”

Said Kidd: “That just shows his ability, how he’s underrated by most media. He can play at a high level because of high basketball IQ, and he fits with what we’re trying to achieve. You could see that last year. Unfortunately the injury showed how much we missed him throughout [this] season as our closer, and also just the fabric of calming everybody down on the court, kind of like that security blanket.”

The Bucks’ bottom line is that they are 15-8 since Middleton returned. Which means they are 15-8 since Parker went down. Their obvious preference would be “c) both,” but that will have to wait. This beats the heck out of “d) neither.”

“If we didn’t have both of them, it would be a bigger problem,” Monroe said. “To have Khris back with Jabari, we’d be even more scarier right now.”

