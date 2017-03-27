Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James takes elbow to the back, exits game in third quarter

LeBron James was injured late in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 103-74 loss to San Antonio Spurs after taking an elbow to the base of his neck.

James absorbed the blow under the basket as David Lee pulled down a rebound. Play was stopped for a few moments as James crumpled to the floor near the scorer's table.

James walked off the court and remained on the bench for part of the fourth quarter before departing for the locker room accompanied by Cavaliers staff.

The Cavs were trailing San Antonio by 24 points when James left the game. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.

"The way we've been struggling, [the Spurs are] the last team that you want to play," said James, who wasn't concerned about the injury after the game. "A well-oiled machine like this, they exploit everything that you're not doing well at that point in time of the season and right now we're not playing good basketball."

James also indicated he will play Thursday at Chicago.