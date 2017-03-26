New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (sprained ankle) will sit out against Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins will miss Sunday's game at Denver due to sprained right ankle, according to a report in NOLA.com.

Cousins was held out of Sunday's shootaround and didn't feel comfortable enough to play, Alvin Gentry told reporters prior to the Sunday's game at the Pepsi Center. Cousins tweaked his ankle during Friday night's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center..

Cousins will be re-evaluated on Monday before a determination will be made whether he will play against the Utah Jazz. He was listed as questionable on Saturday and continued to undergo treatment.