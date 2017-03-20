Veteran point guards paying dividends for Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers

If we were to wait around for George Hill or Jeff Teague to tell us which of their current teams got the better of the trade last offseason in which the two point guards moved, respectively, to the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers, we would be waiting a looonnnggg time.

They’re not exactly Draymond Green and LeBron James when it comes to never meeting a hot microphone they didn’t like.

Even if we demanded that each give us an answer outright, we probably would have to lean in and cup our ears just to hear it. For whatever level of communicating those two guys do on the court as their squad’s so-called floor generals, they’re way more John Stockton than Magic Johnson when it comes to sharing thoughts, opinions and yuks with media folks who cover the league.

Still, with Utah in Indianapolis Monday night for its second and final game of 2016-17 against the Pacers (7 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS), it’s the proper time to assess the impact the deal had on both clubs. (Actually, it was a three-team trade in which forward Taurean Prince -- who was originally picked by the Jazz in the 2016 Draft -- was moved to the Hawks.)

A more proper time to assess the Hill-Teague maneuver might be after the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, because the first meeting was a decisive victory for Hill. He scored 30 points on Jan. 21 in Salt Lake City to lead the Jazz past Indiana 109-100 (Teague finished with 19 points in defeat).