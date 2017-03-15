Kia Rookie Ladder: Team success can weigh heavy in Rookie of Year chase

Jaylen Brown already rode the Boston Celtics’ wave into the rankings. Yogi Ferrell was on anyway but gets an extra boost from his Dallas Mavericks. Rodney McGruder and Jamal Murray are back on the list in part because of the Miami Heat and Mavericks, respectively. So obviously, team success matters to The Ladder autocracy.

Not matters entirely, otherwise players from the Philadelphia 76ers wouldn’t hold the No. 1 and 2 spots for the third week in a row and the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings wouldn’t be so strongly represented. But, as has been the case for several seasons, bonus points go to the first-year players with key roles on good teams, clubs that are either comfortably into the playoffs and clearly in win-now mode or close enough to a postseason spot to understand that every outcome matters. The teams, in short, that can’t afford to consistently play rookies as an investment in the future.

So, Brown, Ferrell, McGruder and Murray, with an asterisk for Malcolm Brogdon because the Milwaukee Bucks fit the description. But Brogdon would be near the top of the rankings, anyway, based on performance alone. And double-asterisk for teammate Thon Maker, who has been starting regularly, only not playing regularly. Rarely breaking 12 minutes means he receives no consideration.

Others could be impacted in the future, most notably Andrew Harrison now that he is back in the Memphis Grizzlies’ rotation and recently started a couple games. There is no sign from Toronto of a similar resurgence from another former Ladder regular, Raptors center Pascal Siakam, but he could get the same benefits if it did happen in a season that, like Harrison, includes several commendable contributions. Patrick McCaw can’t offer any big numbers on behalf of his candidacy, but his 14.4 minutes and 10 starts for the 53-14 Warriors -- an actual role rather than just grabbing the garbage-time minutes that wash ashore -- counts for something.

There are few stronger endorsements than a coach who needs to win now relying on an inexperienced player. When it begins to happen regularly and the newcomer continues to produce in a sign he can handle the moment, it becomes a layer to consider when rating the best rookies, even if the rookie does not have the shiny stats compared to others.

To this week's rankings:

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: 1

Why he is still No. 1: Embiid was so much better than everyone else when he did play. He lapped the field, maybe more than once. There is no metric to decide how long he can stay in the lead without stepping on the court, only the subjective that one rookie generated All-Star consideration and one rookie through the first three quarters of the season played like he wasn’t a rookie. Embiid may eventually fall from the top. Just not yet.

2. Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: 2

Why he is still No. 2: If Embiid has produced for about half the season – 31 games – the same could be said for Saric in a different way. Even with the great run since around the All-Star break, he’s still at 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and shooting 41.4 percent. He didn’t shoot better than 40 percent two months in a row until February-March. Saric can still get to No. 1, but only by continuing to play well. The good news is, he has enough time left to dislodge teammate Embiid.