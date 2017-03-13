While injuries and fatigue plague their rivals, Houston Rockets gain confidence with statement win over Cleveland Cavaliers

HOUSTON — Just one game, said Patrick Beverley.

One game when he was sticking his nose and annoying face right into the bulging muscles and sharp elbows of LeBron James. One game when he practically used an arm bar to get the ball away from Kyrie Irving along the sidelines.

Just one game, said Trevor Ariza.

One game when he kept running out on shooters, running down rebounds and took a Tristan Thompson finger to the left eye that sent him to free throw line barely able to see the basket.

Just one game, said James Harden.

One game when he did the usual triple-double dance, getting to the hoop, slinging in 3-pointers and setting up teammates in the clutch to bring them back for a 117-112 win over the Cavs.