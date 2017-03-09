Shootaround (March 9) -- Fourth-quarter offensive woes return for Golden State Warriors

* * *

No. 2: Smith returns to practice, is questionable tonight -- Andrew Bogut's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers lasted just 58 seconds before he broke his left tibia. His season is over after treatment for the injury and he will reportedly soon be waived soon by the Cavs. That downer of a news item was lightened a bit yesterday when J.R. Smith, who was out with a right thumb injury, returned to practice. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Smith is questionable for tonight's game in Detroit (7:30 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS):

J.R. Smith returned to the practice floor on Wednesday afternoon, being cleared for full activity. "It feels good," Smith said before hopping on a plane for Detroit. "I finally got my first practice in, full practice, so it feels good." Smith, who has been sidelined since Dec. 20 with a fractured right thumb, is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Pistons. The signs of a return were there during the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent roadtrip, as he hoisted shots on the court prior to games and during shootarounds. But the official clearance didn't come until Wednesday. Originally given a timetable of 12-14 weeks for his recovery, general manager David Griffin said recently Smith was a little ahead of schedule. "I've always pushed, in this situation, I kind of pushed myself to the limit," Smith said. "When I was able to shoot and they told me not to dribble I was dribbling a little bit. Probably wasn't the smartest thing to do, but I know my body. "Honestly my confidence has gotten higher these last couple days. Being able to go out there and play the 3-on-3's and pickup so definitely the last couple of days my confidence has gotten higher." ... Smith cautioned that Wednesday was just one full practice and there are still some hurdles he needs to clear before he returns to game action. "Physically I'm fine," he said. "Mentally I just (am thinking about) going in there, swiping at the ball. Diving for loose balls. That plays a factor and you never really want to go into any type of game or whatever you're doing second guessing yourself. So, if I got to second guess myself, I won't play. If I feel like I'm not going to, then I'll play."

No. 3: Holiday's game falters since Cousins trade -- Just yesterday, our stable or writers attempted to figure out what's been wrong with the New Orleans Pelicans ever since they traded for DeMarcus Cousins. The answers are varied and after last night's 94-87 home loss to the Toronto Raptors -- a game where All-Star Anthony Davis left with a wrist in jury -- the Pelicans' woes are continuing. William Guillory of The Times-Picayune points out that one key issue has been the regression in play from point guard Jrue Holiday:

The Pelicans -- now 1-6 in games with Cousins on the court -- are 4.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the eight seed with only 17 games left, and their postseason hopes continue to shrink with each passing loss. ... While Davis' injury was a concern by the end of the night, the biggest issue the Pelicans have faced since Cousins' arrival has been the sudden regression in Jrue Holiday's play as he's struggled to figure out his new role. Holiday, who was playing some of his best basketball of the season before the All-Star break, was held to seven points and six assists in Wednesday's loss, and has averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 assists on 38.9 percent shooting in the eight games since New Orleans acquired Cousins. Excluding the 22-point outburst Holiday had when Cousins was suspended for Mar. 1's game against the Detroit Pistons, his averages drop down to 12.4 points and 6.3 assists on 35.8 percent shooting. He's had back-to-back single-digit scoring performances in the team's past two contests, and the hopes that he would be able to fill out the "Big 3" along with Cousins and Davis have mostly gone unfulfilled up to this point. "We've just got to continue to play and we can't overthink the game," Gentry said. "We've just got to play. All of these guys have played with instincts in basketball their whole lives, we've just got to go out and play. "I just want him to be Jrue Holiday...just be Jrue Holiday and play how he plays, and he'll be fine." The Pelicans were one of the bottom-10 teams in offensive rating before trading for Cousins, but that number has completely fallen off a cliff in the past few weeks. In its eight games since the All-Star break, New Orleans is dead last with a 96.1 offensive efficiency and the only other team coming in at less than 101 during that stretch is the Los Angeles Lakers (97.9).

No. 4: Ultra-confident Waiters fueling Heat's playoff push -- As good as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have been this season, over the last 24 games, they've got nothing on the Miami Heat. Miami improved to an NBA-best 20-4 in that stretch last night after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 108-101 thanks to some clutch baskets from Dion Waiters. His play on that night and throughout this Heat run has been more than crucial, writes Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald: