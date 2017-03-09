Phoenix Suns' Jared Dudley, Washington Wizards' Brandon Jennings each fined

NEW YORK -- Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley has been fined $35,000 for escalating an altercation by confronting and making contact with Washington Wizards forward/center Jason Smith. Wizards guard Brandon Jennings has been fined $35,000 for making menacing gestures on the playing court as part of the same incident. The penalties were announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Dudley and Jennings were each assessed a Technical Foul and ejected, occurred with 10:45 remaining in the second quarter of the Suns' 131-127 loss to the Wizards on March 7 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.