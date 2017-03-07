Military career was almost a reality for Caron Butler, Sam Perkins

Then Butler, Delaney, Latta and Perkins choppered to Tactical Base Gamberi and more What Could Have Been. Some soldiers around him were in combat gear that included their blood type as part of an ID patch on the vest and was also stitched on a helmet strap. Just in case. They saw massive weaponry, the power and reach of the M107-LRSR sniper rifle plus others, on display.

Everything came back to him. The appeal of enlisting once upon a time, Butler said, was about “Getting out of where I was. The whole fact of serving your country and doing something with your life. I already had a child at the time. Just doing something for her and leaving the right legacy.” Now here he was, seeing the life up close.

“It’s a reality check,” Butler said in the dining hall, among the troops and the road not taken. “It really hits home. I don’t just think about me and what I was thinking. I think about what the soldiers are sacrificing. It would have been an honor to do that for my country, for my loved ones. It’s good just to reflect and be in that moment.”

It wasn’t just Butler and his search for a new direction in a troubled time. Perkins came close to joining the Army, too. The path he was on was just fine, as it eventually lead to the University of North Carolina, two Final Fours, a national title in 1982. Then came Olympic gold in 1984, a 17-year NBA run and NBA Finals appearances with the Los Angeles Lakers, Seattle SuperSonics and Indiana Pacers.

Sam Perkins says he nearly enlisted in the military after high school. (USO photo by Fred Greaves)

Yet there he was, a high school student literally steps away from the door that led into the recruiting center and who knows where else. His best friend was going in and wanted Perkins to come along. Perkins was 6-foot-9 at the time, a potential problem for some military jobs, and knew his dad would have tried to take a blow torch to the paperwork upon finding out, but peer pressure can be tough. Sam didn’t need to squint hard to see himself in boot camp.

“You’ve got to understand,” Perkins said. “When you’re in New York you walk places as young people. You’ve got no money for the bus. He was talking about it for the whole week and finally we got to the center. He went in and did it. I couldn’t believe it. I waited for him. He said, ‘You should have done it.’ I said, ‘Naw. I don’t think so.’ I waited outside. I didn’t want to go in because if I went in I would have been, I don’t know. Not forced. Pressured. I didn’t know what it was going to be like on the other side, but he went in and did it. He came out unscathed.

“Something told me not to. He went into the service and stayed for like 12 years. For some reason, I didn’t do that. I don’t know why I said no. I thought maybe I was going to get in trouble with my parents. This was right after high school.”

That made Bagram, Lightning and Gamberi were especially interesting glimpses for Perkins who, just like Butler, had unique views through the prism of what could have been.

Perkins’ best friend ended up marrying his sister, becoming Perkins’ brother-in-law and settling into civilian life in Atlanta. Perkins became rich and famous as a power forward-center. He connected with the military after all, but out of uniform, in travels to Kosovo, Kuwait and Afghanistan on a pair of USO tours in retirement from the NBA.

His time on military bases has been very short under any circumstances, but especially compared to if it had become a career. The same with Butler. They visited and saw parts of the life they did not choose, while contemplating what may have been.

Scott Howard-Cooper has covered the NBA since 1988. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.