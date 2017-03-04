LeBron James, Kyrie Irving out for Cleveland's game in Miami

MIAMI -- LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will not play for Cleveland against Miami on Saturday night, getting the game off to rest.

James played 39 minutes in Cleveland's victory at Atlanta on Friday night, and Irving played 35. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the decision to sit the two All-Stars was made after Friday's game.

It's the second time James has missed a game in Miami since he left the Heat to return to the Cavaliers in 2014.

Cleveland is starting Deron Williams, Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and James Jones.

With Kevin Love also out while recovering from knee surgery, this marks the second time this season that Cleveland will be without its Big Three. The Cavaliers also entered Saturday 0-4 in games when James doesn't play this season.