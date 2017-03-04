Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams for rest of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Derrick Williams to a contract for the remainder of the season, Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Williams (6-8, 245) has appeared in nine games with the Cavaliers this season, averaging 10.3 points on .561 shooting from the field and 3.1 rebounds in 24.2 minutes. He originally signed with the Cavs on Feb. 9, the first of two consecutive 10-day contracts. Prior to joining Cleveland, he played in 25 games (11 starts) with Miami this season and averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.

Playing in his sixth NBA season, Williams has appeared in 410 games (112 starts) with Minnesota, Sacramento, New York, Miami and Cleveland and holds career averages of 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. He was drafted out of Arizona as the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves and earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2012.