View of Joel Embiid most affects Philadelphia 76ers' path to future

Give Hinkie credit for the bold stroke of turning Elfrid Payton into Dario Saric on Draft night in 2014, a move that could keep paying dividends for years to come. But little else that he did has produced anything but questions that are left for Colangelo to answer.

Of course, the answers that Colangelo can’t provide as yet are only the most important ones going forward:

Will last year’s No. 1 Draft pick, Simmons, be able to fully heal from the broken bone in his foot that cost him his first NBA season to become the tall, long-armed, multi-talented weapon that leads the Sixers’ offense? Can the exciting, engaging Embiid recover from his latest injury -- a torn meniscus in his left knee -- to show that he can become more than a slam-dunking Halley’s Comet whose brilliance is only visible on occasion?

Over the last four seasons, starting with his lone season at Kansas, Embiid has had a stress fracture in his back, a broken bone in his right foot, a year-long delay in healing of that fracture, as well as a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his left knee. While he did average 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in just 25 often-electric minutes per game, it’s also a glaring fact that Embiid played in only 31 games before going back onto the shelf. You can’t contribute to the games you don’t play.

Even if Embiid is fully recovered and ready to go for 2017-18 training camp, his questionable durability is the dagger that hangs over the head of Colangelo and the Sixers as free agency -- and a decision to push all the chips into the center of the table on the 7-2 bundle of talent and concern -- approaches.

It wasn’t Colangelo that lined up Noel (2013) and the knee injury that cost him his rookie season, the Embiid gamble (2014) and Jahlil Okafor (2015) in consecutive drafts. That was a recipe that only could be swallowed by Hinkie, who had certainly planned to swap them like trading cards, but was boxed in by all of the injuries. By the time that Embiid showed his stuff this season, Hinkie was long gone, Noel had openly expressed his discontent, Okafor had been thoroughly exposed as one-dimensional and Colangelo might as well have been peddling used furniture on Craigslist.