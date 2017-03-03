New Orleans Pelicans' Jarrett Jack out with knee setback, San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker returns

NEW ORLEANS (AP)-- Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says reserve guard Jarrett Jack, who only recently made his return to the NBA following reconstructive right knee surgery, now has a torn meniscus in the same knee and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

Jack had played in only two games since signing a 10-day contract last week, averaging three points and 2.5 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. Jack was one of three guards signed as free agents since the All-Star break, when New Orleans traded away three backcourt players in order to acquire All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Meanwhile, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich says starting guard Tony Parker is ready to play in Friday night's game at New Orleans after missing the Spurs previous game with a quad contusion.