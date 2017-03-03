Report: Atlanta Hawks to sign veteran guard Jose Calderon

The Hawks will be the landing spot for Jose Calderon.

The veteran point guard has chosen Atlanta as his next stop,according to Marc Stein of ESPN.com, and could be officially signed as early as Saturday.

Sources told ESPN.com that the Hawks have targeted Calderon to fill their final open roster spot after the Spaniard had initially planned to join the Golden State Warriors upon securing a buyout earlier this week from the Los Angeles Lakers.

...

Golden State went ahead with the signing of Calderon on Wednesday, living up to its promise, but waived the 35-year-old two hours later to ensure that Calderon would retain playoff eligibility with his next team.

NBA rules dictate players must be waived by March 1 to remain playoff-eligible with their next team.

The Hawks can either try to claim Calderon off waivers themselves Saturday at 5 p.m. and absorb the roughly $400,000 that Golden State owes him for the balance of the season. Or they can choose to sign Calderon to a veteran minimum deal of their own when he clears waivers.