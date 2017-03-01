Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid (left knee) to miss remainder of the season

The process is over, at least for this season.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid, who calls himself The Process after the 76ers rebuilding scheme, will not play again this season, the Sixers announced today.

Said the Sixers in a statement:

"The assessment of Monday's follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid's left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan," said Sixers Chief Medical Director and Co-Chief of Sports Medicine Orthopedics at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center Dr. Jonathan Glashow. "We will continue to work with leading specialists to gather additional information through clinical examination and sequential testing to determine the best course of action and next steps."

Embiid initially injured his knee in January against Portland, and hasn’t played in a game since January 29th.

When healthy this season, Embiid has averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25 minutes per game. But injuries and recovery have kept Embiid mostly on the shelf -- Embiid has appeared in just 31 of the Sixers’ 59 games this season.

Embiid was the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but missed his first two entire seasons while recovering from injuries.