Report: Veteran center Andrew Bogut commits to join Cleveland Cavaliers

Veteran center Andrew Bogut, recently traded to and bought out by the 76ers, has committed to join the Cavaliers after he clears waivers, The Vertical reported on Tuesday.

Bogut had reportedly drawn interest from the Celtics and the Rockets before choosing the defending champion Cavs.

A rugged defender in his 12th NBA season, Bogut follows Deron Williams, who signed with the Cavaliers after he was waived by the Mavericks.

Bogut spent his first seven seasons with the Bucks before joining the Warriors in 2012. He spent four seasons with the Warriors, helping them win the 2014-15 championship, until traded him to Dallas last summer to free up cap space to sign Kevin Durant.

Bogut, 32, averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games with the Mavericks before he was included in a package to acquire Nerlens Noel from Philadelphia.