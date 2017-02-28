Shootaround (Feb. 28) -- Many challenges loom in March for Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 1: Challenging March awaits Cavs -- After a 7-8 run in January, the Cleveland Cavaliers more than bounced back in February, finishing with an NBA-best 9-2 mark. As they round into the final full month of the season, the Cavs have a tough schedule and some new faces (Deron Williams and, potentially, Andrew Bogut) to work into the fold as they gear up to defend their 2016 NBA title. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com spells out more of what lies ahead for Cleveland:

Cleveland's 117.4 points per game set a franchise record for scoring average in a month. The Cavs averaged 117.2 ppg in October, 1979 (the NBA played more of its games in October back then -- Cleveland, for instance, played 11).

At 41-17, the Cavs own a 4.0-game lead over Boston in the East with 24 to play.

...

"February is over, huh? Yeah, that sucks," James said. "It's been a great month for our team. We just played good basketball. We got back to Cavalier basketball and to our DNA, so it definitely helped a lot."

The Cavs went 7-8 in January. They simplified their defensive schemes and obviously cranked it up offensively. They added Derrick Williams on Feb. 9, and in seven games he's immediately turned himself into a rotation player coach Tyronn Lue might very well use in the playoffs.

Williams has scored in double figures in four of his seven games and is shooting .568 from the field. He often guards the opponent's backup point guard, but can play on the wing and in the post.

Kyle Korver, acquired in January, shot .589 from 3-point range (43-of-73) in February and averaged 15.5 points.

And on the second-to-last day of February (which was Monday), Cleveland brought in another free agent named "D-Will," former five-time All-Star Deron Williams. He'll make his Cavs debut on March 1 in Boston, which is Wednesday.

Let's talk about March.

From a scheduling perspective, it's the Cavs' worst month. They play 12 of 17 on the road, starting (have we mentioned this?) in Boston, against the team chasing them for first in the East.

Lue has already said he will rest James and Kyrie Irving in March -- not the whole month, mind you, but periodically -- to make sure they're legs are fresh for the playoffs.

From March 17-30, they'll play six of seven on the road, including another cross-country trip that opens in Los Angeles (flying there from Cleveland, of course) and finishes in Charlotte. They'll play the Celtics, Hawks, Clippers, Spurs, Bulls, and Rockets (all playoff teams right now), as well as the Pistons, Heat and Nuggets (playoff possibilities) away from The Q.

...

March is also a month of integration for this team. Deron Williams has yet to play a game. The Cavs could add Andrew Bogut in the next few days. If not him, then they'll likely sign another big man. Whoever it is (unless it's Anderson Varejao) will have to learn new teammates.

J.R. Smith hasn't played since Dec. 20. He's coming back in a couple weeks. Kevin Love had knee surgery on Valentine's Day. He's targeted a return toward the end of the month.

When the month ends, the Cavs should finally be whole. Tired of airplanes by then? Surely.

But their roster will be better than it was when they won the 2016 Finals, and certainly better than it was when James ripped it for being "top heavy" on Jan. 23.

"It's good," James said. "The main thing that I've said from the beginning is our process and our health. If we can get healthy at the right time, get some games under our belt it's going to help us in the postseason, but right now we're in a good rhythm and we just want to continue that."