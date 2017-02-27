After All-Star 2017 ends, a puzzling (and busy) week takes shape all across NBA

Johnson quickly took over, dealing veteran Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick. And the team quickly chose Rob Pelinka, the well-known and respected player agent for Bryant and other stars like James Harden, Andre Iguodala, Avery Bradley and Trevor Ariza, to be GM. The deal was done with Johnson’s blessing; Bryant being, like him, something of a favorite son in LakerLand. Even if Kobe wasn’t/isn’t going to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the team, his preference that Pelinka be involved was immediately clear.

That blessing caused a bit of sturm und drang among many African-American executives around the league, who had to sit on the sidelines while yet another player agent with no front office experience was given a chance to run a team -- in this case, one of the league’s marquee teams. It cut especially deep given Johnson’s standing in the African-American community not only as a businessman and role model, but as one that has given all manner of opportunities to entrepreneurs of color in his various endeavors, including his own companies.

Johnson was of course not obligated to hire an African-American to be his general manager, and the frustration wasn’t necessarily directed at Pelinka. But the lack of opportunity executives of color continue to have in a league that has been the most progressive among all the major sports in giving opportunities to minorities and women in many other league and team positions drew some ire. Black executives continue to feel marginalized, as teams increasingly go for GMs with analytic backgrounds or the agent route. And even then: if you’re looking for a high-profile agent with people skills to recruit stars, why doesn’t someone like Bill Duffy -- like Pelinka, a former college basketball player who built a sports agency that represents some of the NBA’s biggest stars (Andrew Wiggins, Mike Conley, Jr, Goran Dragic, Zach LaVine, Danny Green) -- ever get a call?

Still, one could argue that Jeanie Buss did hire a prominent African-American with no previous experience running a team to run hers -- Magic. That the woman who is the highest-ranking team executive in the NBA did so should count for something.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

Trying to keep up with the Ujiris, the Washington Wizards sacrifice their 2017 first-round pick to expunge Andrew Nicholson’s ill-fitting contract from their books and bring in much-needed bench pop by getting Bojan Bogdanovich from the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the latest manifestation of the arms race by the Gang of Three – the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Washington -- that have risen in the Eastern Conference as the most likely challengers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

It may well be Fools’ Gold chasing after Cleveland, but it’s still encouraging to see teams making moves in order to get better this season, rather than punting the rest of 2016-17 because they think a pursuit of the Cavs is futile and a waste of future resources.

That pursuit comes into stark relief Wednesday night. A rumor gains centripetal force that the Celtics and Indiana Pacers are deep in discussions on a potential trade that will send Paul George to Boston. The deal is said to be very, very close. There wouldn’t be a bigger game-changer among any of the contending teams throughout the league than the Celtics adding the four-time All-Star and Olympian.