LeBron James returns after missing game with strep throat

CLEVELAND (AP) -- LeBron James is back in Cleveland's lineup after missing one game with strep throat.

James did not take part in the team's morning shootaround, but coach Tyronn Lue said the superstar will play in Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James was in the weight room lifting when Lue made the announcement about 90 minutes before tipoff.

James did not play in Saturday's loss to Chicago, dropping the Cavs to 0-4 when he is not on the floor this season. He is having another MVP-caliber season for the defending NBA champions, who have a three-game lead over Boston for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Cavs forward Kyle Korver will also play against the Bucks despite injuring his right knee in the second half against the Bulls. Korver feels fortunate that the injury wasn't more serious.

The Cavs are expected to sign free-agent point guard Deron Williams before hosting the Bucks. The former All-Star cleared waivers on Saturday after negotiating a contract buyout last week with Dallas. Lue said Williams will not play against the Bucks.

Korver believes Williams, who will come off the bench for the Cavs, will blend in nicely with Cleveland. They played together for three seasons in Utah.

"I really think it's an incredible fit," Korver said. "Deron's someone who can play with the ball. He can get us into sets, he's obviously been a great point guard for a lot of years. He understands the whole team, getting guys into their spots and executing an offense, which is good.

"He's got size, he can switch. He can play with the ball, he can play off the ball. He's a really good shooter. There's not a lot of point guards that can do both and he's capable of doing that. He's a smart player. He's a veteran guy. He wants to win and I think all around it's a really good fit."