Anthony Morrow apologizes to Chicago Bulls fans for wearing jersey No. 1

Anthony Morrow has promised a change.

After being traded from Oklahoma City to Chicago, Morrow went with No. 1 as his new jersey number, which was once held by former MVP and hometown kid Derrick Rose.

That decision didn't sit too well with Bulls fans as their backlash caused Morrow to issue an apology on Twitter. The newly-acquired sharpshooter vowed to switch numbers "asap," claiming he was unaware until pregame that Rose once donned that number.

Nooo disrespect to the fans here in chicago! Had I known y'all felt like this about number 1 I swear I wouldn't have chose it. I apologize — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

I'm getting it changed asap. D Rose is my guy always respected him and what he means to the chi! Again I apologize to the fans, love you all — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

Rose spent eight seasons with the Bulls before being traded to the Knicks last summer. Fans reacted in a similar manner when Michael Carter-Williams was traded to Chicago from Milwaukee, criticizing him for selecting No. 1 four months after Rose had left. He would proceed to switch to No. 7 after receiving negative feedback.