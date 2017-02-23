Reports: Toronto Raptors add veteran forward P.J. Tucker

The Raptors wanted to get better defensively and want to better match up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The addition of Tucker, along with last week's trade for Serge Ibaka, should help them do both of those things.

Tucker has had some great defensive performances this season. There was an overtime game in November when he didn't let Anthony Davis touch the ball down the stretch. And there were back-to-back games in December when he helped hold Davis and Carmelo Anthony to a combined 7-for-32 shooting. Offensively, he's a downgrade from Terrence Ross (who the Raptors traded for Ibaka), but he does rank seventh in the league with 39 corner threes.

The Raptors come out of the All-Star break at 16th in defensive efficiency, having regressed on that end of the floor from last season. But with Ibaka and Tucker, Dwane Casey has the ability to put together some very good and versatile defensive lineups.

There were earlier reports that the Suns wanted a first-round pick for Tucker, who is on the last year of a reasonable contract. But it appears that the Raptors waited long enough to get the deal done for a pair of second rounders.

The Suns will receive Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks in the deal.