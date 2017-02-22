Trade deadline proves Houston Rockets clearly in win-now mode

Of course, the trade deadline is often about teams getting the piece or two that they think will move them up to the next level, wherever they might currently be in the pecking order. The Lakers, for instance, value that 2017 first-round Draft pick from Houston a building block to reconstruct royalty from rubble.

But no team outside of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors plays now with more a sense of urgency than the Rockets. Because they know all too well how fast things can go bad.

It was less than two seasons ago that the Rockets made a surprising run to the Western Conference finals on the strength of their James Harden-Dwight Howard tandem before falling to the Warriors. Even in defeat, the world was their oyster, ready to slurp. Until they got a pearl stuck in their throat.

The Rockets went into the next season feeling full of experience and confidence and themselves, pronouncing themselves as true championship contenders from the locker room all the way up to the executive suite. And that aura of invincibility lasted all through the first week when they became the first team in league history to lose their first three games by margins of 20, 20 and 20. Coach Kevin McHale was gone after 11 games and the passive-aggressive rift between Harden and Howard brought it all down into a 41-41 smoldering heap.

So no more distant plans. No more looking ahead beyond the horizon. Howard left in free agency for Atlanta, Mike D’Antoni was brought in as coach and all the Rockets have wanted to do since opening night is put their pedal to the metal and see how far and how fast their free-shooting offense can take them. Right here. Right now.

The Rockets are so much about living for the present that the only things missing are the saffron robes of Zen Buddhist priests.