Carmelo Anthony says New York Knicks haven't talked to him about trade

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) -- Carmelo Anthony hasn't heard anything from the New York Knicks that makes him believe he's being traded.

A day before the NBA's trade deadline, Anthony said Wednesday that he expects to remain with the Knicks, since they've given him no indication they're looking to deal their All-Star forward.

"I haven't heard anything," Anthony said after returning to practice. "I haven't seen anything other than what's on social media. But other than that nobody has reached out to me, nobody has called me, nobody has called my team. That's why I'm not too concerned about it."

Anthony has a rare no-trade clause and would have to agree to any deal, so he would expect to be kept in the loop if any serious proposals were being discussed.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course," Anthony said. "I'm sure that I'll know, that I'll have information as it starts unfolding, if something unfolds. As of right now nothing is on the table right now."

Anthony was a late addition to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Kevin Love and the Knicks gave him an extra day before returning to practice. They play Cleveland on Thursday night, five hours after the 3 p.m. EST deadline.

The 32-year-old forward has said he wants to stay with the Knicks - who acquired him from Denver exactly six years ago Wednesday. Though his relationship with President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson has been strained, Anthony said the Knicks know how he wants them to proceed in trade talks.

"I mean, I think as far as understanding, I think both parties are very much understanding of each other, myself and the front office," Anthony said. "I think they know and understand how I feel and what I'm thinking, and I think I know what they're thinking. I try to figure that out. But those guys understand and know how I'm feeling, what's on my mind, and what I would like to see happen."