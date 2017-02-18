NBA raises $500,000 for SagerStrong Foundation

NEW ORLEANS -- With some long-range shots and a Shaq-aided slam, the SagerStrong Foundation has received a $500,000 donation.

Following a tribute to Craig Sager after the 3-point contest, TNT broadcaster Ernie Johnson came onto the court with champion Eric Gordon and finalists Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. Johnson said $10,000 would be donated to the charity for each shot they made in a minute.

Then TNT analyst Reggie Miller, one of the great 3-point shooters in NBA history, said he wanted to get involved, bringing with him onto the court All-Stars James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, WNBA champion Candace Parker and actors, including Anthony Anderson and Michael B. Jordan.

They combined for 13 makes for $130,000, and Johnson then offered to raise it to $500,000 if two-time MVP Stephen Curry could make a halfcourt shot. Curry missed his attempts, but Shaquille O'Neal then hoisted Sager's youngest son, Ryan, up so he could dunk to earn the total.

Craig Sager died in December at 65 after battling a form of cancer. He was announced earlier Saturday as a Curt Gowdy Media Award winner by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.