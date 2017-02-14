D-League vets Langston Galloway, Tim Frazier serve as examples at All-Star 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- They are the examples for so many.

On Saturday, when the D-League is being celebrated here at All-Star 2017, their unofficial hosts will include Langston Galloway and Tim Frazier. Both are guards for the Pelicans. Both found their way to the NBA from the D-League.

"As a kid, not a lot of people thought I would be able to do what I was able to do,’’ said Frazier, the 6-foot-1 point guard who was D-League MVP in 2014-15 with the Maine Red Claws. "I was skinny. I was 145 pounds when I went to college. I just fought, I had a couple of people believe in me, and I’m still trying to grow and become a better player, a better person.’’

He and Galloway will join fellow D-League alum Jonathon Simmons of the Spurs as judges for the finals of the dunk competition at halftime of the D-League All-Star Game. Those events -- joined by a D-League 3-point contest -- will be held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, next door to the Smoothie King Center where Frazier and Galloway play.

Frazier, 26, is one year older than his teammate. And yet Galloway -- a 6-foot-2 shooting guard averaging 9.0 ppg off the bench for New Orleans -- has almost twice as much NBA experience.

"We have similar routes, and at the same time I think Tim has had a harder route,’’ said Galloway, who, like Frazier, went undrafted. "He blew his Achilles out and had to come back from that. He plays with so much passion. It’s a contagious thing and it builds up over everybody.’’

Frazier, born and raised in Houston, suffered a ruptured left Achilles in 2012 at the start of his senior year at Penn State. He redshirted and one season later made third team All-Big Ten while winning the conference’s Sportsmanship Award.

Galloway was team MVP as a sophomore, junior and senior on his way to becoming the No. 2 career scorer (behind Jameer Nelson) at St. Joseph’s. After beginning his rookie 2014-15 season with the Westchester Knicks, he was called up on a 10-day contract that led to a two-year partially guaranteed deal with New York. He averaged 13.2 points in 45 games (41 as a starter) and was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team, becoming the first undrafted Knick to earn such an honor.