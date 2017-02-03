Celtics' Brad Stevens to coach East All-Stars

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference All-Stars in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Stevens earns the honor for the first time in his four seasons as an NBA head coach, all with the Celtics.

By virtue of the Toronto Raptors’ 102-94 loss to the Orlando Magic tonight, the Celtics (31-18, .633) clinched the best record in the East through games played on Sunday, Feb. 5 among the 14 conference teams with a head coach eligible to participate in the 2017 All-Star Game. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tyronn Lue is ineligible for the honor because he coached the East in last year’s All-Star Game.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his staff will coach the Western Conference All-Stars.

Stevens guided Boston to the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. He will become the seventh Celtics coach to lead an All-Star team and the first to do so since Doc Rivers in 2011.

The 66th NBA All-Star Game will be televised by TNT and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime. In addition, the game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio, with audio also available on the ESPN app. The midseason classic will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.