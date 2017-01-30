Sixers' role players embrace 'The Process'

NBA fans in Philadelphia have been dragged along, like it or not, since the start of 2013-14. The front office has Brown’s back, rewarding him 13 months ago with a two-year contract extension that runs through 2018-19. Pillars such as Embiid and Simmons, though not necessarily fellow lottery picks Nerlens Noel or Jahlil Okafor, figure to provide and enjoy the fruits of this.

But what about the rank-and-file Sixers? The guys taking all the hits, picking themselves off the floor night after night and coping with the losing aren’t likely to be the ones enjoying playoff runs and contending for titles, whenever that happy time arrives.

Many recent Sixers have been both facilitators of and sufferers from The Process. Noel, for example, has felt stifled and underutilized. Others have clocks that either are ticking or have timed out. Consider, of the 23 players who saw action for the team in 2013-14, none remain on the roster. Of the 25 from 2014-15, only two – Robert Covington and Noel – still are there. Twelve of 18 are gone just from last season.

It's a familiar story in sports: Winning teams often don’t dance with the ones that brung ‘em. By the time Philadelphia is good – at the level Brown seeks, annually ranked among the NBA’s elite – many of the current squad will be scattered to the wind.

Consider Gerald Henderson, who is 29 and in his eighth NBA season. He grew up in Philadelphia so there’s a little civic pride involved in helping the Sixers along. Obviously the 6-foot-5 guard is gainfully employed, having signed a two-year, $18 million contract as a free agent in July.

But Brown’s “long ways” suggests Henderson will be 32, 33 or older by the time Philadelphia is ready to win big. Staying patient with The Process while keeping a seat warm for your possible replacement would seem a little challenging.

“That’s what the NBA is,” Henderson said Sunday. “I mean, this is how I’ve known it to be. You come in and do your job. Focus on that, and you go home. The future of this franchise will be what it’s going to be. They’ll make a decision to get whoever they want to be in this locker room. But for the group that we have, we play for each other. We try to do our jobs and win every night, and that’s it.”

The Process – the franchise’s vision, that is, not Embiid’s appropriation of that term as his new nickname – isn’t quite there yet. On any given night in the 82-game season, Brown says he chooses from among three approaches – developing players, experimenting with rotations and winning – and “they don’t overlap.”

Over time, the Sixers’ chosen few will get better. Others, though, will get replaced, with trades and free agency speeding along improvement that drafting and internal growth alone cannot.

“As players, you can’t really worry about that,” point guard T.J. McConnell said. “That’s for management and other people above you to decide. If you just come out and play your butt off and do what you’re asked to do for your team, that’s all you can really do, right?”

McConnell is a good example of the type of player Philadelphia could use and discard in The Process’ most difficult days. Undrafted after four NCAA seasons at Duquesne and Arizona, he signed a four-year, minimum-salary deal in July 2015 with only a $100,000 guaranteed last season. Nothing was guaranteed for this season or next, and the team holds McConnell’s option for 2018-19.

He’s making about $875,000 this season and, to many casual fans, looks like one of those plucky, pesky point guards who might not even be employed by a good team.

But McConnell – despite his meager draft status and lack of buzz upon arrival – is starting to benefit from The Process as much as Embiid, Simmons or eventually the Sixers. His buzzer-beater to flip a defeat into a victory against the Knicks on Jan. 11 turned some heads, and Philadelphia is 10-5 with McConnell starting. The Sixers reportedly even passed when Cleveland called, targeting McConnell for a possible trade.