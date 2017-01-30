Trading Carmelo Anthony to a contender not so simple

Clubhouse Leader: LA Clippers

Scenario: Escalating the Arms Buildup

Clippers trade: G Austin Rivers, G Jamal Crawford, F Wesley Johnson, 2021 first-round pick, 2019 second-round pick

Knicks trade: Carmelo Anthony, G Sasha Vujacic, worse of 2017 second-round picks between Chicago, Houston

The Clippers are working on borrowed time. Everyone in L.A., up to and including coach Doc Rivers, is under the gun. Owner Steve Ballmer may look like a shot-and-a-beer billionaire, but like all other billionaires I’ve known, endless patience is not in his tool box. Add to that the impending free agency of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick, and the immense pressure Golden State’s lineup puts on everyone in the conference to keep up in the arms race or die, and it’s easy to see L.A. rolling the dice. They would have to go all in with a pursuit of the Warriors this season, and add ‘Melo where Luc Mbah a Moute currently resides at small forward -- and, all due respect, does not engender fear in the Bay.

Because of Anthony’s 15 percent trade kicker -- he gets an additional 15 percent bump on top of whatever he’s contractually owed if he’s traded -- his actual salary cap number for this season if he were dealt would be $29,363,544, give or take a penny: the prorated amount of the 15 percent kicker for the rest of this season ($4,804,164 as of this morning) plus his actual 2016-17 salary of $24,559,380). The Clippers are hard-capped, having a team salary above the luxury tax threshold this season of $113,287,000.

Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford would likely be a part of any Clippers trade for Carmelo Anthony.

L.A.’s current team salary is, according to Basketball Insiders’ cap magnate Eric Pincus, $114,740,032. The hard cap for this season -- the “apron” past which no team is allowed to go by making a trade -- is $117,287,000. (Teams can exceed the tax threshold if they’re re-signing their own players, which is why a team like Cleveland, for example, is above the hard cap number with a team salary of $127.5 million.)

So the Clippers could make a trade for Anthony, provided they don’t take in more than an additional $2.456 million -- the difference between their current cap and the hard cap limit. That means they’d have to send out salaries equaling at least $26,907,544 to be able to take in Anthony alone.

But teams also have to have a minimum of 13 players on their roster at all times (12 active players and at least one inactive player) unless it has several injured players at the same time.

So if the Clippers, who currently have 15 players on their roster, could trade three players and take back just one -- Anthony.

The only deal that would make sense is to send Austin Rivers (yes, Doc’s son) along with Crawford and filler salaries to make the deal work -- in this case, Johnson’s $5.6 million this season. (Well, Redick would work financially instead of Johnson, too, but Redick would just be a rental for the Knicks; he’s looking for one last big payday next summer, which he surely would get somewhere else.) That would send enough money out to allow the Clippers to actually take back another player besides Anthony -- in this scenario, “The Machine”, who has some history making big shots in Staples Center at enormous moments in the playoffs.

The Clips are currently obligated to send their 2017 first-rounder to Toronto, but even though the pick is Lottery protected -- the Clippers would keep it if they somehow wound up missing the playoffs -- they can’t send it to New York. If the Clips keep this year’s pick, the obligation to the Raptors flips to 2018. And Los Angeles is already obligated to send its 2019 first to Boston. So L.A. can’t trade either its 2017 or 2020 first-rounders because of the Stepien Rule, leaving the earliest possible first-round pick it could move to be its 2021 first.

It isn’t the haul that you would normally associate with a player of Anthony’s caliber, but if the Knicks want to get rid of him as badly as everyone says, they’re going to have to accept pennies on the dollar. Besides, Rivers has been a solid two-way guard for the Clippers, and would give the Knicks a credible alternative at the point next season if they opt not to re-sign Rose. What Doc Rivers would say to Kristin Rivers -- his wife, Austin’s mother -- would be best left to history.

… YOU WRITE IN, DA ANSWERS …

Depth charges. From Kenneth Matsumoto:

Enjoy your articles and writing, but I can’t agree that the West lacks depth compared to the East. A lot of emphasis is being placed on what will be the 8th seed in the West having a losing record, but the winning percentage of teams 1-7 in the West is .685, versus .587.

I think teams No. 8-15 in the West share many similar characteristics and as a result they are “bunched.” They all have suffered from injuries and with the exception of Dallas, which has a significant youthful lack of consistency.

The West continues to be a much stronger conference. The Cavs would be in no better than 4th place in the Western Conference standings, their winning percentage versus the West is .625, which would place them in 6th.

Of the top 8 teams in the East by standings, only THREE have records above .500 versus the West (before start of play 1/23/17). EIGHT teams in the West have winning percentages against the East.

Phoenix, a bottom seed in the West, has a .625 winning percentage versus the East -- the same as the Cavs versus the West.

Seven Western teams are above 60 percent, three teams in the West have winning percentages above 75 percent versus the East.(endital)

The point wasn’t that the West as a whole isn’t stronger than the East, Kenneth; I said that at the outset. I was speaking specifically of the depth in the West. I wasn’t comparing it to the East. Unless there’s a massive second-half run by either Denver, Portland or Sacramento, one of those teams is likely to get the last playoff spot with a record around .500 at best, compared with Phoenix in 2014 -- which won 48 games and didn’t make the playoffs at all. That was the point.

He sends one of yours to the hospital; you send one of his to the morgue. That’s the Chicago Way. From Henry Hall:

What the heck is the deal with Rondo man? When he plays hard he is a top 10 player. Like, remember him guarding LeBron in the playoffs and ducking his elbows mongoose-cobra style 40 feet from the hoop while putting up like 20-15-15? Is this like a Ty Lawson situation? His 3-point shot even got decent last season and nobody will touch the guy. An elite defender (when engaged) and floor general needs to be on a team that wants him. I can only think of two teams that would truly benefit: New Orleans and San Antonio. Speaking of the latter, what are the chances of Pop taking a flyer?

Things are melting down quickly in Chicago, Henry. (Henry sent this before Rondo went Global Thermonuclear War on Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in a scathing Instagram post last Thursday that openly questioned their leadership. Wade and Butler had questioned the drive of teammates following the Bulls’ collapse at home last week against Atlanta, when Chicago blew a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The Bulls responded by benching Wade and Butler for the start of Friday’s game, another home loss to Miami. Butler went 1 of 13 from the floor off the bench.) Assuming Rondo’s days with the Bulls are numbered, I never say never, but it’s hard to see the Spurs bringing him in; besides, San Antonio has played rookie Dejounte Murray behind Tony Parker without any hesitation this season, including at Cleveland a week ago.