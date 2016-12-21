Heat to retire Shaquille O'Neal's jersey on Thursday

MIAMI (AP) -- Dwyane Wade still remembers when he initially heard the rumor that Shaquille O'Neal was coming to the Miami Heat, and how his first reaction was disbelief.

And then came the 18-wheeler that carried O'Neal to his arrival in Miami, as he happily fired a squirt gun at throngs of screaming fans.

"We had a vision to be a championship team," Wade told The Associated Press on Wednesday, "but it wasn't for real for real until Big Fella came and pulled up on that truck."

A grand celebration was had on that day in July 2004, the franchise's first of three NBA championships followed two years later, and the Heat will give O'Neal their version of an ultimate thank-you on Thursday night when they raise his No. 32 banner to the rafters. He will be the third Heat player to get such an honor, joining only Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.

"I said `I promise I'm going to bring a championship here,"' O'Neal said. "And we did."

Fittingly, the Heat will fete O'Neal at halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers - who have also retired his number.

"He changed the direction of our team," Heat President Pat Riley said. "He brought an absolute legitimacy to our franchise. And when we won the championship I think it sort of took us over the top. He deserves to be honored by having his number hanging from the rafters. It's not just out of respect. It's because of what he did for us."

The NBA is permitting a longer-than-usual halftime for the ceremony, in which Riley and O'Neal will be among the speakers. O'Neal won his first three titles with the Lakers, then got his fourth in Miami to make good on the promise he made when he stepped out of that truck to deliver a championship to Heat fans.

And, in a nod to that infamous arrival, the Heat will have an 18-wheeler bearing the "Diesel Power" artwork that greeted him 12 years ago at the arena.

"Big Fella in Miami changed everything," said Wade, who's now with the Chicago Bulls but will one day have his jersey hanging next to O'Neal's in Miami. "Changed everything for everyone."