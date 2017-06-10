2017 NBA Finals
2017 NBA Finals

NBA Finals, Game 4: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 4 from NBA.com

Jun 10, 2017 3:41 AM ET

3:27

A historic offensive performance powers Cleveland past Golden State 137-116 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Game 4 Final Score: Cavaliers 137, Warriors 116

The Lede: Down 3-0 in The Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep and handed the Golden State Warriors their first loss of the postseason on Friday night. LeBron James picked up a triple-double and Kyrie Irving scored 40 points as Cleveland put on an epic offensive performance, earning a 137-116 victory to send the series back to Oakland for a Game 5 (Monday, 9 ET).

Game 4 Coverage: Cavaliers 137, Warriors 116

Video Recap: Cavaliers 137, Warriors 116
• Game 4 Recap & Box Score 
• Video Box Score

Analysis

Powell: Cavs show pride to send series back West
Smith: 24 Second Thoughts on Game 4
Schuhmann: Key stat to know from Game 4
• Whitaker: Right & Wrong in Game 4
Hang Time Podcast: Cavs never let up in Game 4
Cavaliers break several Finals records in Game 4
• Confusion surfaces after Draymond picks up technical
NBA.com/Stats: Inside the box score of Game 4

NBA TV

• Desperation mode brings best out of Cavs
Cavs' Love: 'We wanted to throw a haymaker tonight'
Green talks technical foul, looks ahead to Game 5

Top Plays & Highlights

Top 5 Plays from Game 4
Cavs knock down 24 3-pointers
• LeBron James' Game 4 performance
Kyrie Irving's Game 4 performance
Kevin Love's Game 4 performance
• Kevin Durant's Game 4 performance
• Play of the Day | Dunk of the Night | Assist of the Night | Block of the Night | Steal of the Night| Move of the Night | Handle of the Night

Postgame News Conferences

• Golden State Warriors
• Cleveland Cavaliers 

Looking Ahead

Game 5 Preview

