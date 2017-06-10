NBA Finals, Game 4: The Wrap

Game 4 Final Score: Cavaliers 137, Warriors 116

The Lede: Down 3-0 in The Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep and handed the Golden State Warriors their first loss of the postseason on Friday night. LeBron James picked up a triple-double and Kyrie Irving scored 40 points as Cleveland put on an epic offensive performance, earning a 137-116 victory to send the series back to Oakland for a Game 5 (Monday, 9 ET).

