NBA Finals, Game 2: The Wrap

Game 2 Final Score: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113 | Warriors lead series 2-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Kevin Durant scored a game-high 33 points with 13 rebounds and Stephen Curry posted a triple-double as Golden State beat Cleveland 132-113 to win their 14th consecutive playoff game, a postseason NBA record.

