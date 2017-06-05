2017 NBA Finals
NBA Finals, Game 2: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 2 from NBA.com

Jun 5, 2017 2:45 AM ET

3:47

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry power Golden State to a 2-0 lead over Cleveland in The Finals.

Game 2 Final Score: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113 | Warriors lead series 2-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Kevin Durant scored a game-high 33 points with 13 rebounds and Stephen Curry posted a triple-double as Golden State beat Cleveland 132-113 to win their 14th consecutive playoff game, a postseason NBA record.

Game 2 Coverage: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113

• Video Recap: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113
• Game 2 Recap & Box Score 
• Video Box Score

Analysis

• Powell: Unbeaten Warriors keep pressure on the gas
• Smith: 24 Second Thoughts on Game 2
• Schuhmann: Key stat to know from Game 2
• Howard-Cooper: Right & Wrong in Game 2
• NBA.com/Stats: Digging deep into Game 2 box score

NBA TV

Durant causing problems for Cavs on both ends
Joe Borgia on continuation shots in Game 2
Thompson discusses getting out of shooting slump 
Odell Beckham Jr. joins set, eyes Cavs' series win

Top Plays & Highlights

• Top 5 Plays from Game 2
• Kevin Durant individual package
• Stephen Curry individual package
• LeBron James individual package
• Play of the day | Dunk of the Night | Assist of the Night  | Block of the Night | Steal of the Night | Move of the Night | Handle of the Night

Postgame News Conferences

• Golden State Warriors
• Cleveland Cavaliers 
• LeBron James from locker room

Looking Ahead

Game 3 preview
 

