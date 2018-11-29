Suns Recall De'Anthony Melton from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard De’Anthony Melton from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Melton’s third G League assignment this season and he recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday. For the season, Melton is averaging 17.0 points, 6.6 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes in five games with Northern Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns host the Orlando Magic tomorrow, Friday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena.