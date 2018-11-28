Suns to Celebrate Sol Cerveza Fiesta Night on Friday

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate Sol Cerveza Fiesta Night when the Suns host the Orlando Magic on Friday, Nov. 30 at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans, ages 21 and older in attendance will receive a special-edition paracord bracelet, courtesy of Sol Cerveza.

In conjunction with the Latin-themed night, the Phoenix Suns will debut their “Los Suns” City Edition uniform. The NBA and Nike developed the City Edition uniform as an opportunity for teams to pay tribute to their hometowns and the Suns chose the “Los Suns” concept as an homage to the history, composition and vibrant culture of our Arizona community.

The Friday night fiesta will include basketball piñata contests, TapSnap Photo Booth and a live DJ with the Suns Sol Patrol at theFry’s Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans ages 21 and older can enjoy Sol Cerveza beer samplings at the Brewmasters located near section 119 on the main concourse and the Suns Team Shop will offer an exclusive “Somos PHX” t-shirt as the night’s “Item of the Game” for $12.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.