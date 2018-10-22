Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Warriors

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns complete their first trip of the season by heading to the Bay to face the Warriors.

T.J. Warren has made multiple three-pointers in each of the first two games this season, his first time making multiple three- pointers in consecutive games in his career.

Suns vs Warriors History:

The Suns defeated the Warriors 117-109 during preseason on October 8th.

Phoenix’s 137 wins all-time against the Warriors are their most against any one franchise.

On March 15, 2009, Phoenix scored 154 points in Oakland, tied for the third-highest regulation scoring output in Suns history. In that game, Phoenix set an NBA record with 56 fast break points (stat first recorded in 1997).

Player Connections:

The Suns and Warriors are the only two teams with three players that currently rank in the top 50 on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers leaderboard— the Suns have Jamal Crawford (5th), Trevor Ariza (41st) and Ryan Anderson (42nd) while the Warriors have Stephen Curry (7th), Klay Thompson (24th) and Kevin Durant (32nd).

Ryan Anderson has averaged at least 2.0 three-pointers in each of the last eight seasons, joining Stephen Curry as the only two players to do so.

Devin Booker is the third-youngest in NBA history to reach 4,000 points (LeBron, Durant).