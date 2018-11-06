Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Nets

The Suns continue a five-game homestand, hosting the Nets on Tuesday night.

SUNS VS NETS HISTORY:

The Suns and Nets split the series last season with the road team winning each.

Devin Booker led the Suns to a victory over the Nets last October as he scored 32 points to go along with his seven rebounds and four assists.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage against the Nets with a 45-41 record.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Mikal Bridges scored 14 points on Sunday, including nine on 3-of-3 shooting from three- point range in the fourth quarter as the Suns erased a 12-point deficit to win, their largest comeback to win since Feb. 28 of last season.

Tonight, Jamal Crawford will pass Hall of Famer John Havlicek tonight for 29th on the NBA’s all-time leaderboard with 1,271 career games played. Crawford also needs just four points to tie and five to pass Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (18,940) for 56th on NBA’s all-time scoring list.

BOOKER IN THE CLUTCH:

Devin Booker hit a game-winner with 1.7 seconds remaining to beat Memphis on Sunday night.

He improved to 5-of-8 for his career on shots to tie or take the lead in the final three seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime and this was his third career game- winner in a game’s final three seconds.

Booker ranks first in the NBA with 9.8 fourth-quarter points per game.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Head Coach Igor Kokoškov on TJ Warren “He went through regular shootaround. He did everything that every guy did, but obviously he’s still kind of hesitant…He’s in a good place. He’s questionable for tonight, but pretty good chance he’s going to play.”

Bridges on Coach’s confidence in him: “It means a lot. Not knowing what my position was going to be. Coming in just being ready to play ‘X’ many amount of minutes. Just being ready and staying prepared. It means a lot to have that confidence in me.”

Booker on what he learned from Nets’ Jared Dudley: “A whole lot. Not just on the court, but off the court. Jared is one of those guys who keeps it real no matter the circumstances. The business side of the game, he understands that. I see a future of him being in a front office somewhere or even maybe a coach. He knows the game. He’s been a veteran for a really long time. There’s good reasons why.”