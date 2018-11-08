Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Celtics

The Suns conclude their five-game homestand by hosting the Boston Celtics tonight at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Isaiah Canaan has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 15.0 points per contest.

Mikal Bridges ranks 2nd among rookies with 1.10 steals per game with 2+ steals in five games.

Over his past six games, Elie Okobo has twice scored 10+ points, made his first career start and is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes.

BOOKER VS BOSTON:

Devin Booker is averaging 30.8 points against the Celtics for his career, his highest scoring average against any team.

In his lone game against the Celtics since scoring 70, Booker scored 38 points in Boston on Dec. 2 last season.

His historic franchise-record 70-point game in Boston on March 24, 2017 had him become the the youngest player to ever score 70 (or 60) points in a game and he joined Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson as the only players in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game.

DEANDRE’S DOUBLE-DOUBLES:

Deandre Ayton has six double-doubles through 10 games this season.

This is the most by any Suns player through a season’s first 10 games since Steve Nash had six through 10 in 2009-10.

Ayton’s is first among rookies in double-doubles this season. Since 1994-95, Ayton joins Ben Simmons (seven) and Karl-Anthony Towns (six) as the only rookies with at least six doubles-doubles through their first 10 career games.

FINALS REMATCH:

The Suns faced the Celtics in Phoenix’s first NBA Finals appearance in 1976.

The series was highlighted with a triple overtime contest in game five at Boston Garden where Garfield Heard hit the “Shot Heard Around the World” to send the game into the third overtime period.