Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Blazers

The Phoenix Suns have won three straight and four of their last five games as they head into Portland to tip-off against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

SUNS VS BLAZERS HISTORY:

Devin Booker has scored at least 27 points in each of his last four games against the Trail Blazers (averaging 33.5 points over his last four vs Portland) and has scored 27-plus in six of his last season in the series (29.3 over the last seven) including four games scoring 30-plus.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points with seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two assists the last time these two teams faced off.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Blazers with a 120-105 advantage.

BOOKER’S 40-POINT NIGHT:

Booker scored a season-high 41 points in Wednesday’s win vs the New York Knicks.

That was his fifth career game scoring 40-points and his career-high in scoring in a home game.

It was Booker’s 10th game with 35-plus points this season, which ranks tied for fourth in the NBA this season and tied for fifth in a single season in Suns history.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Deandre Ayton has 989 career points going into his 61st game, 11 shy of 1,000. In Suns history, only the team’s two all-time leading scorers have reached 1,000 in fewer than 61 games, Walter Davis (43rd game) and Alvan Adams (53rd).

Since Jan. 1, Oubre (17.2 points, 1.5 steals, 1 block) is one of eight players averaging 15-plus points and 1-plus block and steal (James Harden, Andre Drummond, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Jusuf Nurkic, DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Vucevic).

Mikal Bridges has a steal in 20 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Over the last 15 seasons, only Chris Paul (31 straight in 2005-06) has a longer streak among all NBA rookies. Only Ron Lee (22 straight in 1976-77) has a longer streak as a Suns rookie.