Chase Edmonds vs Shaq Lawson: Suns & Thunder Get Assist from The Gridiron

The Phoenix Suns will open the final month of their virtual regular season schedule when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a virtual matchup via NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch. Tonight’s matchup is the second virtual crossover between the NFL and NBA, featuring star participants from each league manning the controls for the Suns and Thunder.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds will swap out jump cuts for jump shots as he mans the sticks for Phoenix and will go head-to-head against Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson and the virtual Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edmonds is the seventh different personality and second professional football player to rep the Suns since the team began streaming games on March 13. He joins NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Suns players Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky and professional 2K gamers Antonio Saldivar and Curtis Lane. Sports fans around the world are encouraged to tune in at Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Sunsto catch all the action of this gridiron to hardwood crossover, live on Twitch at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Play-by-play man Jon Bloom and color analyst Tim Kempton will return to call the game after making history as the first announcers to call an NBA 2K20 matchup on the radio last week when the Mikal Bridges-led Suns defeated the 76ers. The game will air at 6 p.m. exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station immediately following The Burns & Gambo Show.

The Phoenix Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.