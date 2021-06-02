Suns Take 3-2 Series Lead with 30-Point Victory Over Lakers

OVERVIEW:

The Phoenix Suns’ starters had long checked out of the game, but the sold-out home crowd of more than 16,000 wanted to keep partying. Those fans erupted when E’Twaun Moore put a move on Alfonzo McKinnie for a score, and when rookie Jalen Smith and Dario Šarić each drained 3-pointers.

The Suns thoroughly dominated the Lakers 115-85 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night at Phoenix Suns Arena to take a 3-2 lead and set up an opportunity to eliminate the defending champions Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Devin Booker spearheaded the Suns’ onslaught by scoring 18 of his 30 points in the first quarter, mixing silky jumpers with crafty and-1 scores though contact and finishes in the paint. Cameron Payne also scored 10 of his 16 points in the opening frame, igniting a 16-0 Suns run to take control for good. Phoenix then pushed its lead to a franchise-playoff-record 30 points at halftime and 36 points after intermission. The 30-point final scoring margin was the fourth-largest in a playoff game in franchise history, and the largest since a 31-point victory over the Lakers in 2006.

But Phoenix coach Monty Williams was most proud of the Suns’ defensive effort, holding the Lakers to 34.5 percent shooting (the second-lowest playoff opponent field-goal percentage since at least 1983) while forcing 17 turnovers they turned into 23 points. That allowed the Suns to get out in transition and play with flow, as did committing only four turnovers (Phoenix's fewest in a playoff game since turnovers became an official stat) against a Lakers team that was the NBA’s leader in defensive efficiency during the regular season.

Suns’ All-Star point guard Chris Paul re-aggravated his shoulder injury when he hit the floor as Wes Matthews committed a loose-ball foul while attempting to box Paul out. Williams said after the game that Paul “seems to be OK” but did not want to relay any official diagnosis until he gets the injury re-examined Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Devin Booker on his performance: "Just wanted to be aggressive. Been studying the games, been watching films and I think I’ve passed out of a lot of easy quick ones. Having conversations with Mont and Chris and all the team and them giving me confidence, some guys setting screens and putting me in position to do what I do."

Chris Paul: "We just stayed the course. They came out and made a couple shots early, but we just played our style. We kept the pace going, sharing the ball. We just played the way that we play."

Monty Williams on the Suns fans: "It was cool. It reminded me of those games when I used to come here and coach against these guys or play against them early in my career… Our guys fed off of that, for sure. When you’re playing that hard and defending like that and you’ve got your crowd behind you, it gives you a little bit more juice. I’m grateful for the fans that came out tonight. I can’t reiterate, I’m grateful for the safety that we have here in this arena. Our fans cheer for us, but they also cheer for us with a great deal of respect and, based on what’s going on around the league, I don’t take that for granted."

KEY PERFORMERS:

Devin Booker: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Cameron Payne: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Mikal Bridges: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Cameron Johnson: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Chris Paul: 9 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

