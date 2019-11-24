Booker Finishes Just Shy of Triple-Double in Win Over Wolves

The Phoenix Suns hit the road for their first game of a back-to-back as the team tipped-off against the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Saturday.

The team was once again without three of their key players in Deandre Ayton (suspension), Aron Baynes (hip flexor strain) and Ricky Rubio (back spasms) as Tyler Johnson and Frank Kaminsky stepped into the starting lineup.

The Timberwolves came out strong, opening a seven-point lead early in the first quarter, but Kelly Oubre Jr. helped guide the Suns on a run of their own to put themselves up by seven entering the second quarter.

The Suns maintained their seven-point lead through the second as they entered halftime up 52-45. Devin Booker was impacting the game through his passing, his effort on defense and his hustle on the boards, but not yet his scoring.

The key word being yet.

Booker came out of halftime blazing hot from the field as the Suns’ star did what he’s most known for, getting buckets. He notched a Suns season-high 17 points in just the third quarter as he helped lead the Suns on a 17-8 run entering the fourth.

While the Suns went up by as many as 12, the Timberwolves worked their way back to just a three-point deficit with under a minute remaining. The Suns locked-in on defense and forced two key stops, including a deep three-pointer from Karl-Anthony Towns with 10 seconds remaining that would have tied the game.

Free throws seemed to be the difference maker throughout the night as the Suns hit 24 of 26 from the line at 92.3 percent, while the Timberwolves shot just 10-17 on 58.7 percent. So, it was only fitting that Booker stepped up in the clutch and closed out the game with two free throws as the Suns left Minnesota with a 100-98 victory.

Booker finished just shy of a triple-double as he put up 35 points to go along with a career-high 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Oubre continued his hot stretch scoring 25 points (3-of-6 from deep) while grabbing 11 rebounds and forcing 4 steals. Oubre is now averaging 23 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field in his last five games.

TOP PERFORMERS

Devin Booker: 35 points, career-high 12 rebounds, 9 assists

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 25 points, 3-6 3P, 11 rebounds, 4 steals

Frank Kaminsky: 9 points, 3-5 3P, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

KEY STATS

The Suns tied a season low with just seven turnovers while forcing double the amount of turnovers from Minnesota (14). Overall the Suns generated nine steals, compared to Minnesota’s two.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

BOOKER ON FALLING SHORT OF TRIPLE-DOUBLE: “We’re happy with the win. I’m sure it’ll happen one day. My main focus going out there is playing the right way and lead this team to victories."

COACH MONTY WILLIAMS ON BOOKER: “That’s who he is. He can make big shots. Not afraid of the moment. He can create for others. You can take it for granted sometimes. I don’t. When you have a special player like that, you have to recognize it. I constantly talk to our guys about how he generates a lot of their open looks because of the attention that he draws."

OUBRE ON BOOKER: “That’s what he do. He’s a superstar. He’s showing that every night. We’ve just got to stay locked-in, continuing to push each other every night… Every day we wake up, we have to choose to be great. I think we have a group that will do that every day.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns will have a quick turnaround as they fly to Denver for a second night of a back-to-back against the Nuggets on Sunday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.